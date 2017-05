OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – A 66-year-old Okemos priest was arrested over the weekend and charged Monday afternoon with embezzlement of $100,000 or more. He was charged in the 55th District Court.

Rev. Jonathan Wehrle was a pastor at St. Martha Parish.

He was released on a $5,000 bond earlier today. Wehrle’s next court date is set for May 25.