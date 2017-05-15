Nadine Foley, former international leader of nuns, dies

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) – Sister Nadine Foley, a former leader of an international congregation of nuns based in Michigan, has died at 93.

Adrian Dominican Sisters spokeswoman Barbara Kelley tells The Associated Press Foley died Saturday at the congregation’s motherhouse in Adrian. She retired last year.

Foley served two terms as the congregation’s general councilor in the 1970s and ’80s, and prioress from 1986 to ’92. A news release says the General Council under her leadership supported protecting people who fled Central America and developing the role of women in church.

She wrote and edited articles and books on faith and taught at high schools, colleges and universities, including Adrian’s Siena Heights University.

Foley entered the Adrian Sisters in 1945 – the same year she received a bachelor’s degree in science from Siena Heights.

