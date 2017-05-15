My Business | Website Redesign Project Plan

JUMPSTART YOUR WEBSITE REDESIGN PROJECT PLAN

We all know how important a website is to a business’s online strategy, but what does it really take to have a great website that drives visitors, leads and revenue?
This free, 53-page guide is the ultimate resource to having a killer website.
You will learn:

  •  How to get found online with search engine optimization (SEO), including building inbound links, meta tags, and more
  • Important design and usability factors you need to know
  • Tips for creating content that attracts and keeps visitors on your website
  • Best practices for converting traffic into leads, including Calls-to-Action, Landing Pages, and Forms

Grab your free copy over to the right, and start optimizing your website with these must-haves. Visit http://bit.ly/WebsiteRedesignPlan to download the e-book.

