My Business | Website Redesign Project Plan

JUMPSTART YOUR WEBSITE REDESIGN PROJECT PLAN
We all know how important a website is to a business’s online strategy, but what does it really take to have a great website that drives visitors, leads and revenue?
This free, 53-page guide is the ultimate resource to having a killer website.
You will learn:
- How to get found online with search engine optimization (SEO), including building inbound links, meta tags, and more
- Important design and usability factors you need to know
- Tips for creating content that attracts and keeps visitors on your website
- Best practices for converting traffic into leads, including Calls-to-Action, Landing Pages, and Forms
Grab your free copy over to the right, and start optimizing your website with these must-haves. Visit http://bit.ly/WebsiteRedesignPlan to download the e-book.