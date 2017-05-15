My Business | State of Inbound

By Published:

THE NUMBERS ARE CRUNCHED – SEE WHY INBOUND IS MOST EFFECTIVE

Each year, our partners at HubSpot produce a report detailing the challenges, priorities, and marketing activities of marketers and salespeople around the globe.

THIS REPORT WILL:

  • Show why inbound marketing’s methodology is more effective than its outbound counterpart.
  • Provide the ways budgets and priorities are shifting in today’s marketing and sales industry.
  • Give insights on how different industries view inbound, and its impact on your return on investment (ROI).

To download the report visit: http://pages.invervemarketing.com/the-state-of-inbound-2016-report

