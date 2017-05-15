“Monty” Pet Of The Day May 15

Meet “Monty”, our Pet Of The Day today. Monty is a 3-year-old, handsome young pointer mix with a docked tail. He’s friendly and ready for an active family that will play all day with him! He weighs 33 pounds. Monty does great with other doggies and people of all ages. He is a really happy, carefree boy. He has an exceptional temperament. He does need some work with walking on the leash though but is very food motivated! A fenced yard will be required to adopt Monty. He appears to actually be afraid of cats, or shy away from them. Since we are testing in a shelter, this is not 100% as you should exercise caution when introducing a new dog to residents kitties. You can learn more about Monty by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

