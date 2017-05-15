Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-death selfie case

By Published: Updated:

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man who authorities say shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Maxwell Morton, of Jeannette, told the judge Monday that he didn’t want to be remembered as a “savage” and conceded that the 2015 death of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan was “messed up.”

In sentencing Morton, Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said, “No one will understand the thought process of taking that photo.”

Morton was convicted in February of third-degree murder. He said he and Mangan were playing with a handgun and he thought it wasn’t loaded when he pointed it at Mangan and pulled the trigger.

Prosecutors sought a 40-year maximum term, citing prior convictions.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s