Jury sees interview; prosecution rests in Halloween homicide

MONROE, Mich. (AP) – A man charged with killing a woman after a Halloween party in southeastern Michigan told police that he didn’t remember striking her in the face, but he also said, “I could have done that.”

Jurors in Monroe County watched a video of a police interview involving Daniel Clay. Prosecutors then rested their case Monday on the fifth day of trial.

Clay is charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck, whose body was found months after a Halloween party attracted hundreds of people to Frenchtown Township in 2014.

Clay’s lawyer doesn’t dispute that Bruck died while with Clay. But he says it was an accident during rough sex. Clay plans to testify.

During the police interview, Clay said, “I must have done something. … I blacked out.”