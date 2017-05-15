Great Lakes conference expected to draw 1,000 to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – About 1,000 researchers and others plan to gather in Detroit this week for an international conference focused on the Great Lakes.

The 60th annual International Association for Great Lakes Research conference convenes Monday for five days at downtown’s Cobo Center. More than 800 oral and poster presentations are expected to highlight scientific findings in freshwater health and management.

Michigan State University researcher Joan Rose is scheduled to discuss study areas and investment necessary to protect or restore water quality. Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adviser Cameron Davis will talk about political, economic and social effects on the Great Lakes system.

The conference is hosted by Wayne State University and the Michigan Sea Grant – a federally funded collaboration between Michigan State and University of Michigan.

ONLINE: Great Lakes Conference

