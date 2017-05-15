Flint children to receive food aid to limit lead exposure

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Thousands of children in Flint are presumed to receive additional money for nutritional foods that can limit lead exposure effects.

The Detroit Free Press reports the $7 million in food aid is going to about 15,000 kids who qualify for food assistance. Qualifying families will receive a one-time payment of $420 per child. That money is expected to be used throughout the year and is in addition to the $30 per child families got in March.

To qualify, residents must have lived in a Flint ZIP code identified as being served by the city of Flint water system on Feb. 28, and still live in an eligible ZIP code April 1. Families who left the city because of the water to escape the lead won’t be eligible regardless of if their children suffer health effects.