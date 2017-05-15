Fishing season opens in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – Drop a line: Fishing season is starting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the seasons for walleye, northern pike and muskellunge open Monday for all Upper Peninsula waters. That includes the Great Lakes, inland waterways and the St. Marys River, which runs between Sault Ste. Marie and the city of the same name in Ontario.

Wildlife officials say anglers should consult the DNR’s annual Fishing Guide for regulations governing the Michigan-Wisconsin boundary waters, Big Island Lakes Complex, Sylvania Wilderness Area and the Seney National Wildlife Refuge.

Catch-and-release of large- and smallmouth bass is currently allowed on most waters statewide.

Officials also remind anglers to make sure they have bought a new fishing license for the season, which began April 1.

ONLINE: Fishing season information