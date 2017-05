WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) – Fire crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire just east of downtown Williamston.

The first call for help came in just after 1:00 p.m.

It is believed that there was nobody inside the home.

At one point a call for another firetruck and more firefighters was made.

It is not known what caused the fire.

This story will be updated online and on 6 News.