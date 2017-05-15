FBI Agents Association endorses Mike Rogers for FBI director

(CBS) – An association representing thousands of current and retired FBI agents is urging President Donald Trump to pick former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI special agent Mike Rogers to lead the bureau after the president fired FBI Director James Comey.

Rogers was expected to interview for the position with Attorney General Jeff Sessions just hours after the endorsement.

The FBI Agents Association made the announcement Saturday as Department of Justice officials interviewed candidates to fill Comey’s shoes. Rogers was an FBI special agent until 1995, when he left the bureau to enter politics. He served in the House representing Michigan’s 8th District from 2001 to 2014.

The FBIAA represents more than 13,000 active and retired agents.

“Chairman Rogers exemplifies the principles that should be possessed by the next FBI director,” FBIAA president Thomas F. O’Connor said in a news release. “It is essential that the next FBI director understand the details of how agents do their important work. Mike Rogers’ background as a special agent, veteran of the armed forces and former member of Congress sets him apart as someone capable of confronting the wide array of challenges facing our help ensure that the bureau remains the world’s premiere law enforcement agency.”