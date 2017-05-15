Authorities: 16-year-old found fatally shot after bonfire

TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old has been found fatally shot following a bonfire at a home in mid-Michigan.

Police in Saginaw County’s Tittabaswassee Township responded about 2 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting and found the teen dead in the basement.

The teen was identified as a student at Freeland High School. Investigators say they interviewed several other students who were at the scene at the time of the death. Details about the circumstances that led to the death weren’t immediately released.

Radio station WSGW reports Freeland Community Schools will have support staff available at school Monday to help students and staff as needed.