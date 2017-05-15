5k honoring military and public safety comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — You have an opportunity this weekend to honor those who’ve kept us safe at home and overseas.

6 News has the details on a 5k run and walk for those who gave it all.

“It’s important to just recognize their efforts and say thank you,” said Officer Jan Ganzel of Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety.

Saturday, May 20, at the Cascades Park in Jackson, local public safety officers are putting on the Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk.

Its name honors New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11 at the World Trade Center.

“When he got into the tunnels leading into Manhattan, the tunnels had been closed already to all traffic so he grabbed his gear, ran on foot through the tunnels, and ended up in Manhattan where he died with his crew members,” Officer Ganzel said.

The event has been going for several years all over the country and is now coming to Jackson for the first time.

The course weaves through the Cascades area, passing a piece of the World Trade Center on display in the park.

Officer Ganzel, who’s organizing the event, says some local firefighters plan to run in their gear as a tribute.

It’s fundraiser for services that help military veterans and first responders.

“Provide smart homes for catastrophically wounded military veterans. Funds they also raise go to toward first responders nationwide. Things like paying off mortgages to firefighters and police officers that have died in the line of duty,” Officer Ganzel said.

Another special event will be taking place at the park on Saturday, the 2nd Annual Blessing of the Trucks.

Before the race, fire trucks and firefighters from around Jackson County will gather for a time of reflection before the busy summer season.

“Prayer and a memorial of unfortunately those who have gone before us, and then we’ll have a local priest from the St. John’s parish will come out and say the blessing as we go forward,” said Firefighter Tony Cruz of the Parma-Sandstone Fire Department.

So far 200 people have signed up for the race and $20,000 has been raised.

“It’s really great to bring everybody together,” Cruz said.

The Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, May 20, at the Cascades Falls Park in Jackson.

It starts at 10 a.m., following the blessing of the trucks.

You can register online until Thursday, May 18.

Participants can also register the morning of the race on site.

For more information, visit this link: