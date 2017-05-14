Hannah’s House provides shelter for homeless expectant mothers

It’s Mother’s Day, and while many families are celebrating the day by showing appreciation for their mother’s, some local mom’s are just happy they have a warm place to stay.

Because of an organization called, “Hannah’s House,” they do.

On this Mother’s Day, Raquel Magley knows, being a mom can be a difficult job.

But one thing that makes it easier, is knowing she and her son have a place to call home. Something she says, she’s grateful for.

“I think without this place I just wouldn’t have the resources,” says Magley.

Magley has been living in Hannah’s House for nearly 6-months now. She says, without the support, she wouldn’t have been able to provide for her son.

“I wanted to make sure that everything went fine with him coming home with him and stuff and that’s hard to do if you don’t have a home so for me this program has been a lifesaver,” says Magley.

But that program offers mother’s like Magley much more than just a bed. According to Executive Director, Deanna Arnett, Hannah’s House relies on donations and provides new mom’s with baby items like diapers, clothing, and anything else they may need.

“They have their own rooms here, but they don’t pay rent, and they don’t pay for their food, and that gives them an opportunity to put money aside,” says Magley.

Although it may sound too good to be true, there is still a cost for mother’s that live in the shelter.

“They do a parenting class, they have nutrition classes, relationship classes, and budgeting,” says Arnett.

Aside from the classes, Arnett says, mothers attend church services and volunteer within the community, giving them a chance to learn skills that will help them for life after Hannah’s.

“You just couldn’t ask for more resources or help, ya know, when you’re in a situation like this, so if you really want to get your life together, they make that possible,” says Magley.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, all the mom’s who are currently living at Hannah’s House were given baskets filled with supplies for their newborn.

For more information on what Hannah’s House is, follow this link to their website.