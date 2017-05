Today is National “Stamp Out Hunger” day, which means postal carriers around the country perform double duty.

For one day, they distribute mail, and collect non-perishable goods for families in need.

All of the donations collected will be given to the Greater Lansing Food Bank and distributed to families in the local area.

If you would like more information on how you can get involved, click here to go to the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s site.