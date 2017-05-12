Workgroup will aim to help campus sexual assault survivors

By Published:
Courtesy of MLive.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – First Lady Sue Snyder wants to help provide resources to sexual assault survivors on college campuses.

Snyder announced Friday the creation of a workgroup that will provide information to survivors about support services in Michigan. The group will be created by the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board and will include campus leaders, community members and sexual assault service providers.

Snyder says sexual assault on campuses is a “vitally important issue” and the state should do everything to make sure help is provided.

Additionally, the workgroup will create a toolkit to be unveiled and distributed at Snyder’s third annual sexual assault survivor summit on Sept. 25 at Eastern Michigan University.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s