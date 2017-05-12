Workgroup will aim to help campus sexual assault survivors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – First Lady Sue Snyder wants to help provide resources to sexual assault survivors on college campuses.

Snyder announced Friday the creation of a workgroup that will provide information to survivors about support services in Michigan. The group will be created by the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board and will include campus leaders, community members and sexual assault service providers.

Snyder says sexual assault on campuses is a “vitally important issue” and the state should do everything to make sure help is provided.

Additionally, the workgroup will create a toolkit to be unveiled and distributed at Snyder’s third annual sexual assault survivor summit on Sept. 25 at Eastern Michigan University.