Women share testimony of what happened while they were patients of Nassar

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar, was back inside an Ingham County courtroom today for a hearing related to more than 20 criminal sexual assault charges.

Several women were in court today to share their version of what happened while they were patients of Nassar.

The girls went to him for medical treatment for injuries they suffered from gymnastics, and when asked why they didn’t tell anyone or come forward sooner, the women said they trusted him, and believed he was doing what needed to be done.

Earlier on 6-News, we heard from some of the women as they shared similar stories of how Nassar would use his hands internally to inappropriately touch them.

Now we’re releasing even more of the testimony from inside the courtroom.

The content you’re about to hear, is very graphic.

There are four more Nassar accusers who are planning to take the stand. The next time the court will hear from them is May 26th.

