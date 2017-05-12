“Sepia” Pet of the Day May 12

Meet “Sepia”, our Pet Of The Day today. Sepia is a 10-month-old beautiful black kitten. She is very friendly and does okay with other cats. She has some white in her ears as well as a little on her chest. Sepia was left outside of the shelter in a box and is looking for her forever family. She is spayed, up to date on shots and has a microchip. For more information call the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370.

