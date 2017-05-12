Phineus the eastern black rhino at home in Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Moving to a new home can be a challenge, especially when the move involves a 9-year-old eastern black rhino.

Phineus the eastern black rhino is now calling Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo home.

The big guy is adapting well and is ready to make some new friends.

“Phin has successfully completed his quarantine and is building new relationships with his keepers,” said Potter Park Zoo’s General Curator Sarah Pechtel. “He has quite a personality and we expect him to become a favorite of zoo visitors.”

Phineus moved to Lansing from Texas earlier this spring and it is hoped that he will breed with Doppsee, the resident Potter Park female black rhino.

The two are part of the Black Rhino Species Survival Plan and one of only twenty pairs of black rhinos recommended for breeding this year.

Eastern black rhinos are listed as a Critically Endangered species.

There are only 5,000 remaining in the wild and just 57 in North American zoos.

The population has been devastated by poaching because some cultures believe the horn has medicinal values.

ONLINE: The Potter Park Zoo