Mobile health clinic to visit Mason today

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re in the Mason area today you might want to make plans for a health check-up.

Sparrow’s mobile health clinic will be in Mason this afternoon.

The clinic will stop at the Capital Area Community Services at 218 East Maple St. in Mason starting at noon offering free screenings and services until 4:00 p.m.

People can get their numbers for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

Immunizations and flu shots will be available along with services like mammogram or colonoscopy.

If you can’t make it out this afternoon there are three more of these planned for the month of May.

Tuesday, May 16, 12n – 4:00 p.m. Southside Community Center 5825 Wise Rd Lansing

Wednesday, May 24, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Edgewood Village Apartments 6213 Tower Gardens Circle East Lansing

Wednesday, May 31, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Baker Donora 840 Baker St. Lansing

If you do come out be sure to have your insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card on hand.