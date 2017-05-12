Medal of Merit Ceremony hosted by Congressman Bishop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Friday afternoon Congressman Mike Bishop celebrated the achievements of local high school student at the Capitol Building in Lansing. Multiple awards are handed out including the the Congressional Medal of Merit for Outstanding Youth Leadership which is presented to one senior from participating high schools in the district.

Students are nominated for the award by school administrators for showing exemplary citizenship and academic excellence.

2017 Medal of Merit Recipients:

Nevin Brittain – Haslett High School

Hayley Carlson – Rochester Adams High School

Mark Danielak – ACE High School

Anna Dean – Rochester High School

Lucas Heilman – Lake Orion High School

Thomas W. Hill – Brighton High School

Justin James – Eastern High School

Sydney Leatherberry – Leslie High School

Grace Lounsbury – Williamston High School

Madeline Newport – Mason High School

Riley O’Keefe – Pinkney Community High School

Allison Piper – Holt High School

Thomas Quaine – Fowlerville High School

Jocelyn Sellepack – Dansville High School

Jessica Taylor – Stockbridge High School

Noah Usiak – Lansing Christian High School

Jack Webb – Howell High School

Emily Wisuri – Webberville High School