Medal of Merit Ceremony hosted by Congressman Bishop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Friday afternoon Congressman Mike Bishop celebrated the achievements of local high school student at the Capitol Building in Lansing. Multiple awards are handed out including the the Congressional Medal of Merit for Outstanding Youth Leadership which is presented to one senior from participating high schools in the district.
Students are nominated for the award by school administrators for showing exemplary citizenship and academic excellence.
2017 Medal of Merit Recipients:
Nevin Brittain – Haslett High School
Hayley Carlson – Rochester Adams High School
Mark Danielak – ACE High School
Anna Dean – Rochester High School
Lucas Heilman – Lake Orion High School
Thomas W. Hill – Brighton High School
Justin James – Eastern High School
Sydney Leatherberry – Leslie High School
Grace Lounsbury – Williamston High School
Madeline Newport – Mason High School
Riley O’Keefe – Pinkney Community High School
Allison Piper – Holt High School
Thomas Quaine – Fowlerville High School
Jocelyn Sellepack – Dansville High School
Jessica Taylor – Stockbridge High School
Noah Usiak – Lansing Christian High School
Jack Webb – Howell High School
Emily Wisuri – Webberville High School