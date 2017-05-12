Mason motorcyclist killed in collision

By Published:

DELHI TWP., Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car.

Daniel Anderson, 29, of Mason was riding his motorcycle northbound on Eifert Road near Nichols Road Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Investigators say a SUV driving southbound turned left into the motorcyclist’s path.

Anderson, who was wearing a helmet, was alone on the motorcycle when he hit the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is continuing.

