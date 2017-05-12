Lake Superior State U. names Finley acting president

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – Lake Superior State University says its board of trustees has named David Roland Finley its acting president following the death President Thomas Pleger.

The university said Friday that Finley will manage its general operations while the board starts a process to find Pleger’s permanent replacement.

Finley has been serving for the past year as Lake Superior State’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs and dean of the schools of engineering and business. The university hired him in 2012 to lead what was then the College of Business, Engineering, and Economic Development. Before that, his was vice president of academic affairs at Trine University in Angola, Indiana.

Pleger died Sunday following brain surgery. He was 48.