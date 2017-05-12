Judge reverses prosecutors, orders charges in deadly train crash

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WLNS) – Earlier this week a prosecutor in Pennsylvania decided to not press criminal charges against the engineer who was at the controls when a train derailed and killed 8 people in 2015.

They said they could not prove criminal intent in the case.

But now a Philadelphia judge is ordering the district attorney to file criminal charges.

The order calls from the engineer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

More than 200 people were hurt when the train barreled off the tracks going twice the posted speed.

One of those killed was the 29-year-old daughter of former state senator Gilda Jacobs.

