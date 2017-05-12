Flags lowered in honor of Rep. John Kivela

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff today in honor of state Rep John Kivela, who died Tuesday.

The flags in the state Capitol complex in Lansing and within the 109th District of the House of Representatives, the Upper Peninsula district Kivela served.

“John was a great person and a passionate public servant and will be remembered for his commitment to his constituents in Marquette and the Upper Peninsula,” Gov. Snyder said. “I extend my most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the Legislature during this difficult time.”

Kivela was serving his third term in the State House.

Before serving in the Legislature, Kivela worked in the automotive field, first in his family’s auto repair and distributor business, then as the general manager of his local used car dealership.

He served as mayor of Marquette from 2008 to 2012 and was first elected to the Marquette City Commission in 2006.