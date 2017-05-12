Detroit QLINE officially launches, transports passengers

DETROIT (AP) – Streetcars are picking up passengers in Detroit with the official launch of the $140 million QLINE light rail system.

A ceremony was held Friday morning, followed by the start of service along Woodward Avenue.

Speakers included Gov. Rick Snyder, Mayor Mike Duggan and businessman Dan Gilbert.

Passengers won’t have to pay until Monday when it will cost $1.50 to ride anywhere along the 6.6-mile roundtrip route connecting the downtown riverfront to the New Center Area. That fare is good for three hours.

The QLINE features three-piece streetcars that are each 66 feet long and can carry an average of 125 passengers per car.

The project was led by private businesses and philanthropic organizations in partnership with local, state and the federal government.