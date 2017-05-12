Court to hear from Nassar sex assault accusers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The on-going Larry Nassar case takes another step today in court.

Today several women and girls, accusing the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor of sexual assault, are scheduled to testify inside an Ingham County courtroom.

After hearing testimony from at least seven women, including a few minors, a judge will decide whether or not there’s enough evidence to move forward to trial.

Nassar faces 23-criminal charges across both Eaton and Ingham counties, involving the seven women, who the court will likely hear from today.

One of the women expected to take the stand is Rachel Denhollander, the former gymnast who first brought her story of abuse to an Indianapolis newspaper in 2016.

To date, more than 90 women are suing the former doctor and Michigan State University, Nassar’s former employer.

Administrators fired Nassar in September of last year after complaints launched two separate investigations in 2014 and 2016.

According to university police over 100 people have filed complaints against the former doctor and tell us that the list continues to grow.

Throughout this process Doctor Nassar maintains his innocence, saying he was using accepted medical procedures.