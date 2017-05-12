Converted shuttle bus to be Lansing’s first mobile farmer’s market

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – NorthWest Initiative (NWI) is a local nonprofit community development organization that is hosting an event tonight to support Lansing’s first ever mobile farmer’s market.

Proceeds from the event will fund a new program bringing fresh fruit and vegetables directly into Lansing’s low income neighborhoods.

NWI has acquired and is in the process of converting a shuttle bus that will have regularly scheduled stops in neighborhoods that are undeserved where the do not have easy access to a full service grocery stores.

The event is tonight from 6:00-9:00pm at the Potter Mansions at 1348 Cambridge Rd. in Lansing.

Tickets are on sale for $50.00 per person. For tickets call 517-999-2984. All donations are tax deductible as allowable by law.