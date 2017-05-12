6 Sports Player of the Week: Evan Jamieson of Okemos lacrosse

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – The Okemos boys lacrosse team won its CAAC tournament semifinal game tonight 12 to 6 over Grand Ledge with two more goals for our 6 Sports Player of the Week.

He’s Evan Jamieson, a goal-scoring machine this year.

He is closing in on 50 goals for the season.

If you haven’t heard the name Evan Jamieson around town yet, you will.

“We’ve got a couple guys that carry the brunt of the load and he’s definitely one of them”, said Okemos lacrosse coach Mike Van Antwerp.

In just this season alone the senior attacker for Okemos lacrosse has netted an incredible 45 goals to go along with 15 assists.

“Those are high numbers so we’ve needed him and he’s come through,” said Coach Van Antwerp.

Evan Jamieson explains “When I’m out there I don’t really think about what I’m doing. it just kinda happens and it’s nice, really nice.”

Evan also helped lead his team to victories in all three games in the last week, including the huge overtime game winner against Ann Arbor Skyline.

“I can’t do it myself without this team,” says Jamieson. “We’ve all just been growing a lot and we’ve kinda caught fire here at the end.”

Although his high school career is coming to a close his lacrosse career is far from over.

His coach said “I know he looked at a lot of places in terms of where he maybe was gonna go play, where he was gonna go study and I think he’s gonna be up at Purdue.”

“I’m probably gonna look at playing there,” adds Jamieson. “And I love to play. I’ve always wanted to play in college and so that would be awesome, I love it.”

Congratulations Evan Jamieson, our 6 Sports Prep Player of the Week