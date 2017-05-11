VIRAL: Obscenity laced tirade bombards Muslim family on Texas beach

“I was saddened and just want to say any of us here that work for the city won’t tolerate anything like that,” said South Padre Island police chief Randy Smith.

An alcohol fueled, hate speech caught on video is going viral and it’s causing outrage among many.

“My country is the greatest country in the world! My country!”

That’s Connecticut native Alexander Downing verbally and vulgarly harassing a Muslim family on South Padre Island, saying phrases such as “Donald Trump will stop you!”

We’ve taken the audio out of most of the video because it is inappropriate to show on our website.

Chief Smith confirmed Downing was arrested for public intoxication shortly after the video was taken at the Pearl Resort.

According to the family Downing bombarded them for more than five minutes with racial slurs.

Downing said all this in front of children as young as two years old.

Bystanders stepped between Downing and the family in an attempt to shield them from his tirade.

The family was not physically injured.

Downing was arrested and his booking photo indicates he was struggling with his arrest.

He is now out on bond.