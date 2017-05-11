Stabenow, Peters call on Trump administration to protect worker and retiree pensions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters led a group of 14 Senators outlining the importance of protecting pensions for workers and retirees earlier today. The Senators requested information from the Administration on its plan to address critical issues in the multiemployer pension system.

They asked for answers to the following questions:

1. Does the Administration intend to release a plan to protect American workers and retirees and improve the security of our multiemployer pension system? If so, what is the timeline for the release of this plan?

2. Do you commit to making your participation on the PBGC’s Board of Directors a priority?

3. Does the Trump Administration intend to work with pension plans to improve their funding before the plans approach insolvency?”

The letter with these questions was sent to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and signed by the following Senators, in addition to Senator Stabenow and Senator Peters: Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Al Franken (D-Minn.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), , Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), Bob Casey (D-Penn.), and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.). T