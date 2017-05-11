Skubick: Two big Democratic names could jump into race for governor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We are learning tonight that two prominent trail lawyers may run for governor.

You might recognize the names from television.

The Gretchen Whitmer campaign for governor was overjoyed earlier this week when Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee dropped out of the race.

The elimination of a formidable opponent was good news for her.

But now some potential bad news.

Trial attorney Mark Bernstein and trial attorney Geoff Fieger might run for governor.

Democratic consultant T.J. Bucholz says the time is right for an outsider to get into this race given the fact that Ms. Whitmer is clearly a career politician.

“I do think that there’s a movement out there,” explains Bucholz. “This sort of anti establishment candidate looking for some other sort of resource. I think there’s an opportunity for a big name or two to still jump in.”

There are no bigger names than these two.

Five months ago Mr. Bernstein said now was not the time to run for governor with elementary school kids at home.

But now he is re-considering that decision and has not ruled it in or out.

Mr. Fieger, who ran for governor in 1998 and lost to Gov. John Engler, has flirted with running again for years and he’s back at it now.

Both could self-fund a run for governor as they are both rich.

Both have instant name recognition from all those TV commercials for their law firms and both know how to play the game.

Consultant Dave Doyle of the Marketing Resouce Group figures if either one of these guys get in, it’s bad news for Ms. Whitmer.

“Clearly people are not happy with folks that have a long political resume,” says Doyle.

A race between these three would be something to behold, if it comes to pass.