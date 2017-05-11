School evacuated after some students complain of illness

FRASER, Mich. (AP) – A suburban Detroit charter high school has been evacuated and about a dozen students taken to area hospitals as a precaution after reporting that they felt ill.

Emergency medical technicians from Fraser and surrounding communities were called Thursday to Arts Academy in the Woods in Fraser, north of Detroit.

Principal Michael Mitchell tells reporters that some students reportedly were coughing in a classroom and complaining of breathing problems.

Two teachers also were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

Officials were trying to determine what may have caused the reported illnesses.

Mitchell said “there was no smell, no taste, no visual sign of anything.”

The school has about 350 students.