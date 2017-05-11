School evacuated after some students complain of illness

By Published:

FRASER, Mich. (AP) – A suburban Detroit charter high school has been evacuated and about a dozen students taken to area hospitals as a precaution after reporting that they felt ill.

Emergency medical technicians from Fraser and surrounding communities were called Thursday to Arts Academy in the Woods in Fraser, north of Detroit.

Principal Michael Mitchell tells reporters that some students reportedly were coughing in a classroom and complaining of breathing problems.

Two teachers also were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

Officials were trying to determine what may have caused the reported illnesses.

Mitchell said “there was no smell, no taste, no visual sign of anything.”

The school has about 350 students.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s