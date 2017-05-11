Protesters meet Cong. Walberg at Jackson town hall meeting

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – People in Jackson let their opinions be heard today during a coffee-hour town hall meeting with Congressman Tim Walberg.

The session was held in the Jackson County Tower building and drew a standing room crowd.

People here are not happy with Rep. Walberg. Some are standing up with signs and refusing to sit down. #TownHall #gop #resist #jacksonmi pic.twitter.com/6gimyekWSK — Aaron Dimick (@AaronDimickNews) May 11, 2017

6 News Jackson Bureau reporter Aaron Dimick was in the room and says the comments included health care and the FBI Director situation.

Rep. Tim Walberg takes questions at coffee hour in Jackson. Lots of questions about health care, FBI director and much more. #TownHall #GOP pic.twitter.com/zt1X4ezCQQ — Aaron Dimick (@AaronDimickNews) May 11, 2017

