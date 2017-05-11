Protesters meet Cong. Walberg at Jackson town hall meeting

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – People in Jackson let their opinions be heard today during a coffee-hour town hall meeting with Congressman Tim Walberg.

The session was held in the Jackson County Tower building and drew a standing room crowd.

6 News Jackson Bureau reporter Aaron Dimick was in the room and says the comments included health care and the FBI Director situation.

