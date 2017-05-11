MSU launches sexual assault website

(WLNS) — Michigan State University President, Lou Anna K. Simon, took to YouTube to announce the launch of the new ‘Our Commitment’ website.

The new MSU web-hub is dedicated solely to reporting campus sexual assaults, providing available campus resources, and updating the community on all on-going sexual assault investigations linked to the university.

Simon published a short video on the school’s YouTube account to thank the school community for their patience as the investigators look into allegations involving Doctor Larry Nassar, and three members of the Spartan football team.

According to the website university officials have pushed up a scheduled review of current Title IX policies.

Administrators originally planned to review Title IX programs in 2018, but “due to recent events” the review will now happen in the Fall of 2017.

