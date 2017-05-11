Motorcyclist dies in Mason area crash

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – We’re just 11 days into “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month” here in Michigan and already mid-Michigan police are investigating a *second* deadly motorcycle accident.

6 News spoke with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department this morning and they say a man in his late twenties was killed in a crash in Delhi Township last night.

It happened on Eifert Road north of Nichols, just north west of Mason around 7:15 p.m.

We know one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The woman behind the wheel was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause or the crash remains under investigation.