Mother who lost child to Meningitis B to share story; urge vaccinations

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is still controversy among some people about the question of vaccinating children.

That question has been answered by many doctors and scientists and the value of innoculations is clear to the majority of parents.

Today the importance of vaccinating high school students who are heading off to college is in focus.

The mother of a college sophomore who caught Meningitis B while attending Kalamazoo College.

Her daughter had not been innoculated against the disease and died within hours of showing symptoms.

Alicia Stillman will be sharing her story today at 10 a.m at the Ingham County Health Department on S. Cedar Street in Lansing.

She’ll be joined by Linda Vail from the Ingham County Health Department and Patricia Bednarz of the Michigan Association of School Nurses.

They’ll be urging parents to have their children vaccinated before they graduate from high school and go off to college.