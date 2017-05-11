Mother who lost child to Meningitis B to share story; urge vaccinations

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is still controversy among some people about the question of vaccinating children.

That question has been answered by many doctors and scientists and the value of innoculations is clear to the majority of parents.

Today the importance of vaccinating high school students who are heading off to college is in focus.

The mother of a college sophomore who caught Meningitis B while attending Kalamazoo College.

Her daughter had not been innoculated against the disease and died within hours of showing symptoms.

Alicia Stillman will be sharing her story today at 10 a.m at the Ingham County Health Department on S. Cedar Street in Lansing.

She’ll be joined by Linda Vail from the Ingham County Health Department and Patricia Bednarz of the Michigan Association of School Nurses.

They’ll be urging parents to have their children vaccinated before they graduate from high school and go off to college.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s