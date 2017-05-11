“Boogie” Pet Of The Day May 11

Meet “Boogie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Boogie is a laid-back, senior dog. He is what we’d call an “All-American” breed. Boogie looks he has some schnauzer, terrier and who knows what else in his family tree. He has a wonderful personality and would love to be a couch potato. He does fine with other animals and has lived with other dogs in his prior home. Boogie is a smart boy who would be a great, easy-going companion. If you would like to learn more about Boogie contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.
