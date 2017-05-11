“Boogie” Pet Of The Day May 11

By Published:

Meet “Boogie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Boogie is a laid-back, senior dog. He is what we’d call an “All-American” breed. Boogie looks he has some schnauzer, terrier and who knows what else in his family tree. He has a wonderful personality and would love to be a couch potato. He does fine with other animals and has lived with other dogs in his prior home. Boogie is a smart boy who would be a great, easy-going companion. If you would like to learn more about Boogie contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s