6 Sports Team of the Week May 10

(WLNS) – Sitting at 10-1-2 with two weeks left to play until the postseason, it’s been another successful campaign so far for Lansing Christian girls soccer, but according to long-time coach Joel Vandekopple, the 2017 Pilgrims are a resilient group.

“Anytime we went behind last year, we didn’t really have a resilient mentality where we could come back and tie the game or win the game.” Said the 11th year Coach. “In fact, every time we went down, we ended up losing last year, whereas this year we’ve been down I think it’s four or five times and we’ve come back to tie or win all of those games.”

Paced by a lethal attack that scores goals in droves, and a rock solid defense, the number one ranked team in Division 4 still has room to improve.

“I mean we’ve been lucky to score a lot of goals but I think just he sees that we have so many more opportunities and chances that we should take, he wants us to basically be the best that we can be.” Says Junior Forward Kasey Jamieson.

The true motivation behind the Pilgrims success is the chase for a State Championship, something they have come close to, but fallen just short of, two years in a row.

“Coach always says if we’re not getting better continually throughout the season then we’re not really doing enough so yeah we’re always pushing ourselves to um achieve more and grow and get better as a team.” Said Senior Defender Abby Krueger.

“Our girls have come close to winning a state championship but have not gotten over that hurdle yet, I think that’s the ultimate motivation for them and they know they were right on the doorstep and I think that internal motivation it’s something that they all have and I don’t really need to coach into them.” Concluded Vandekopple.

Congatulations to the Lansing Christian Pilgrims, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.