3 injured after wrong-way driver crash on I-69

BATH TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Three people are being treated in a local hospital after a two vehicle crash on I-69 this afternoon.

Bath Township Police tell 6 News that a wrong-way driver on I-69 collided with a car, sending both vehicles into the median.

The crash happened near Exit 92 and eastbound traffic on I-69 was moved to one lane while the wreckage was cleared.

Police tell 6 News they are investigating if the wrong-way driver was impaired.

Conditions of the three people injured is not known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.