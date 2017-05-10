WLNS-TV nominated for four Emmy awards

WLNS-TV has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for its work in 2016.

The nominations were announced by the Michigan chapter of the National Academy for Television Arts and Sciences this morning.

Evening Newscast: 6 News at 6/”A Family’s Loss – A Tragic Lesson” – Jon Adamy

Politics/Government Special: Campaign 2016: Your Vote, Their Views – Sheri Jones (anchor), Jon Adamy (producer)

Weather: Mid-Michigan Winter Storm – David Young

Writer: News for “A Family’s Loss – A Tragic Lesson” – Sheri Jones

The competition was open to stations, universities, companies, and other broadcasters across Michigan.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Detroit on June 10th.