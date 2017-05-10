WLNS-TV nominated for four Emmy awards

By Published:

WLNS-TV has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for its work in 2016.

The nominations were announced by the Michigan chapter of the National Academy for Television Arts and Sciences this morning.

  • Evening Newscast: 6 News at 6/”A Family’s Loss – A Tragic Lesson” – Jon Adamy
  • Politics/Government Special: Campaign 2016: Your Vote, Their Views – Sheri Jones (anchor), Jon Adamy (producer)
  • Weather: Mid-Michigan Winter Storm – David Young
  • Writer: News for “A Family’s Loss – A Tragic Lesson” – Sheri Jones

The competition was open to stations, universities, companies, and other broadcasters across Michigan.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Detroit on June 10th.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s