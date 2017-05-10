“Walk a Mile in My Shoes” rally draws nearly a thousand people to State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier this afternoon, nearly a thousand people rallied at the state Capitol asking lawmakers to “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes.”

They focused on concerns over the state’s behavioral healthcare system and the people that gathered today oppose state legislator’s attempts to privatize Michigan’s public behavioral health system.

Many want their voices heard and hope that today’s rally will help combat the stigma of mental health not just in Michigan…but nationwide.

The annual rally organized by the National Alliance of Mental Illness, or NAMI, has gone on more than a decade hoping to pin-point the importance of mental healthcare and treatment.

6 News spoke to one of the organizers who says mental health is often misunderstood and constituents in Michigan want to make sure lawmakers, healthcare providers and taxpayers understand the need for a strong public mental healthcare system.

“Our hope for today’s rally is that these three-thousand people who were here today are heard by the House and Senate members…we have many friends in the House and Senate we want to make sure that they know we have their back…and to make sure that people who receive services in our system reinforce their political voice by reinforcing the idea in House and Senate members heads that they’re voters and they’re key constituents,” said Bob Sheehan; CEO of the Michigan Association of Community Mental Health Boards.

Tonight on 6 News at 11, you’ll hear from a woman who has a strong message for state lawmakers and says she wants to give a voice to the voiceless.