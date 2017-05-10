Teens sentence on sex assault

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The son of a former candidate for Eaton County Sheriff’s, Brocrick McPhail, pled guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st degree, child sexually abusive activity and child sexual activity distribution involving a child under 13.

Hunter Chance has pled guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to Wolverine detention facility in Saginaw until he is 21. The court will review his position again after 120 days and have semi-annual reviews.

The sentence calls for them to be evaluated by a judge twice a year until they’re 21, then a judge will decide on what happens after that.

There is a chance they could be released before age 21, if a judge decides so.