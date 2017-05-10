Senate panel OKs bill to ban e-cigarettes for minors

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Rick Jones to protect children from nicotine abuse in Michigan.

Senate Bill 37 would prohibit the sale of electronic cigarettes and nicotine cartridges to minors as well as ban minors from possessing these objects.

Under Jones’ legislation, stores that sell electronic cigarettes or nicotine cartridges to minors would be treated the same as if they sold them tobacco. Minors who possess these items would be treated the same as if they were in possession of tobacco.

“If an adult wants to smoke, that is their decision,” Jones said. “However, I believe that it is our duty to protect our children and that sometimes means stepping in to stop them from making life-changing decisions. We must stop young people from being introduced to a culture of smoking before they can fully understand the gravity of choosing to smoke.

“This is a good balance that allows adults to choose an alternative to traditional cigarettes and also protects our kids. Doing nothing is irresponsible and dangerous.”

SB 37 is now headed to the full Senate for consideration.