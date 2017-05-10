Reports: 5 die in Livingston County car crash

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A crash late Tuesday night in Livingston County has reportedly left five people dead.

According to our media partners at WHMI the crash at M-59 and Argentine Road took place at about 10:40pm when one vehicle ran a stop sign, and slammed into another.

At least one of the vehicles involved in the crash also caught fire.

There are also reports that at least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

More from WHMI: Five People Reported Killed In Oceola Township