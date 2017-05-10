No charges for engineer in deadly Philadelphia train crash

Related Coverage Former Michigan senator’s daughter killed in Amtrak crash

(AP/WLNS) – The engineer involved in the deadly crash of an Amtrak train in North Philadelphia in 2015 will not face criminal charges, the city’s District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday, because there is no evidence that he acted with criminal “intent” or “knowledge.”

Eight people were killed, and more than 200 were injured when the New York-bound train derailed as it entered a curve at twice the posted speed limit.

The daughter of longtime Michigan Democratic political figure and ex-state Sen. Gilda Jacobs died in the crash of that Amtrak train.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rachel Jacobs grew up in suburban Detroit and was chief executive of ApprenNet, a Philadelphia-based education start-up.

She lived in New York with her husband and 2-year-old son.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded last year that the “probable cause” of the May 2015 crash was operator error.

It said that engineer Brandon Bostian lost track of where he was and probably sped up because he thought that he had already passed the bend.