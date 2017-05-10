No charges for engineer in deadly Philadelphia train crash

Published:
FILE – In this May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work near the wreckage of a New York City-bound Amtrak passenger train following a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others in Philadelphia. Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian won't be charged in the May 12, 2015, derailment, according to two lawyers for victims of the crash, Tom Kline and Robert Mongeluzzi. KYW-AM first reported Tuesday, May 9, 2017, that the lawyers say Bostian won't be charged. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP/WLNS) – The engineer involved in the deadly crash of an Amtrak train in North Philadelphia in 2015 will not face criminal charges, the city’s District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday, because there is no evidence that he acted with criminal “intent” or “knowledge.”

Eight people were killed, and more than 200 were injured when the New York-bound train derailed as it entered a curve at twice the posted speed limit.

The daughter of longtime Michigan Democratic political figure and ex-state Sen. Gilda Jacobs died in the crash of that Amtrak train.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rachel Jacobs grew up in suburban Detroit and was chief executive of ApprenNet, a Philadelphia-based education start-up.

She lived in New York with her husband and 2-year-old son.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded last year that the “probable cause” of the May 2015 crash was operator error.

It said that engineer Brandon Bostian lost track of where he was and probably sped up because he thought that he had already passed the bend.

