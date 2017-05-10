My Look | 7 Ways to Use Cooling Oil

If you’ve never tried Cooling Oil Balancing Concentrate consider heading to an Aveda Experience Center or Salon for a Stress-Relieving Ritual during which an Aveda Advisor will apply the oil to the back of your neck – you’ll love the instant cooling sensation on a hot day. You might even consider dropping by after a hot yoga session or intense workout.

Here are 7 ways you can use the oil at home:

1. Massage the oil into your temples using clockwise circular motions.

2. Massage the pressure points on either side of the base of the skull (known in Chinese Medicine as Heavenly Pillar and Heaven’s Gate) with the roller ball applicator, using circular motions. Finish by rubbing the oil into the back of your neck, massaging longer wherever you feel tension.

3. The shoulders are another typically tense area. They’re no match for our Cooling Balancing Oil Concentrate. Apply it to the upper shoulders whenever you feel them creeping up. This typically tense area is no match for our Cooling Oil.

4. Massage into the soles of your feet before bedtime. Then kneed your heels with your knuckles.

5. Keep a bottle in your bag to soothe your skin and your senses while in transit in a car or train.

6. Apply it to your wrists and breathe in the cooling and refreshing aroma, then pinch and massage the pressure point—traditionally known to relieve headaches—between your thumb and index finger.

7. Nervous flier? Throughout your voyage, apply the oil to your wrists and breathe in the aroma to a count of four—then slowly exhale to a count of six. Repeat. Repeat to help calm anxiety.