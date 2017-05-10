My Encore Years | New Thinking on Back Pain

Consumer Reports’ June cover story reveals new solutions to back pain — most commonly the result of muscle injuries, age-related erosion of the cushioning between the vertebrae, and herniated or slipped disks. In a survey of 3,562 sufferers, the magazine reports, more than 80 percent said that using one or more of the nonmedical methods mentioned above eased their pain.

“People are really getting relief,” says Teresa Carr, senior editor at Consumer Reports. Carr was most surprised to find that these less conventional treatments are being taken seriously by the medical community: “They aren’t alternative anymore; they’re mainstream.”

In fact, earlier this year the American College of Physicians announced new clinical guidelines recommending that treatment of low-back pain begin with nondrug approaches, including acupuncture, mindfulness-based stress reduction, yoga and progressive relaxation. The ACP advised that doctors consider opioids only as a last resort and after carefully weighing the risks for each patient.