My Encore Years | Grandparent Boom!

The same boomers who famously doted on their children are now lavishing attention on the next generation — and with an average of five to six grandchildren per grandparent, that can mean quite a financial investment. An AARP study showed that 25 percent of grandparents have spent more than $1,000 in the past year on their grandchildren. It is spent on gifts as well as vacations. An entire travel industry has now grown around intergenerational travel.

It is all quintessential boomer grandparenting, says Grandparents.com columnist Barbara Graham.

“My mother loved my son, but there was nothing like the level of obsession my friends and I have for our grandchildren,” Graham says.